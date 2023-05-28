Türkiye reimposes series of bans on voting day in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Türkiye imposed series of bans on voting day in the second round of presidential elections, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

Thus, on voting day, the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 06:00 to 00:00; , everyone is prohibited from carrying weapons, except for those responsible for maintaining security and order in residential areas; all entertainment venues such as cafes and internet cafes will be closed on election day; restaurants that are entertainment venues may only serve food; before 18:00 weddings are prohibited; until 18:00 it will be forbidden to give forecasts and comment on the elections and their results in the press; from 18:00 to 21:00 CEC news and announcements related to elections will be published; all broadcasts will be free after 21:00, the CEC can set this time earlier.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round has been scheduled.