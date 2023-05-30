Possible dates of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration as president of Türkiye named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may take place on June 2 or June 6, Trend reports.

After the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as president, high-ranking state personnel and a new cabinet will be formed at the same time.

The deputies will be sworn in at the General Meeting of the Parliament on June 2. The process of nominating candidates for the election of the Speaker of the Parliament will begin, which will last 5 days.

Erdogan's inauguration will either take place at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye after lawmakers are sworn in on June 2 or after he will announce his new cabinet on June 6.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election in Türkiye on May 28, gaining 52.14 percent of the vote.