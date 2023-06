BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The World Bank (WB) expects Türkiye's economy to grow by 3.2 percent in 2023, up by 0.5 percent compared to the previous outlook published in January this year, Trend reports.

The WB data shows that Türkiye's economy is projected to grow by 4.3 percent in 2024 and 4.1 percent in 2025.

This is while the Bank’s January report predicted that the country’s economy would grow by 2.7 percent in 2023 and 4 percent in 2024.