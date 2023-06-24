Over 10,000 barrels of oil produced daily in Adiyaman - Turkish Energy Minister

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 24 June 2023 06:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. 10-11 thousand barrels of oil are produced daily in Adiyaman, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparsalan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

"For us, as the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Adiyaman is of particular importance. Adıyaman, which occupies a very important place in the Turkish oil industry, is very important in the future," the minister noted.

He said that this is the territory from which a significant part of Türkiye's oil needs are still satisfied.

