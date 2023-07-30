Exports of electrical equipment from Türkiye to Iran decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Export of electrical equipment from Türkiye to Iran decreased by 10.2 percent to $83.6 million, from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Commerce, Türkiye increased exports of electrical equipment to Iran to $13.3 million in June, which is 14 percent less in comparison with the same month of 2022.

Moreover, the export of Turkish electrical equipment increased by 8 percent and amounted to $7.9 billion from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Türkiye exported electrical equipment worth $1.3 million in June of this year, which is 1.2 percent less in comparison with June last year.

Meanwhile, Türkiye exported electrical equipment worth $15.2 billion in 2022 - an increase of 7.3 percent compared to 2021.