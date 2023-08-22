Türkiye wants Iraq to designate the PKK as a terrorist organization - Turkish FM

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 22 August 2023 23:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Türkiye wants Iraq to officially designate the PKK as a terrorist organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"Protecting the territorial integrity and political unity of Iraq is one of our priorities. From now on, we will carefully adhere to this approach. We see Iraq as a partner with whom we can realize our strategic goals together," the minister said.

He noted that the PKK terrorist organization should not be allowed to harm Turkish-Iraqi relations.

