Türkiye sends humanitarian aid to Gaza residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The plane of the Turkish Presidential Administration with humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip flew to Egypt, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister said the humanitarian aid includes medicines and medical supplies for the residents of Gaza.

According to him, there is a medical team of 20 specialists on board the plane.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.