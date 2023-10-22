Türkiye sends humanitarian aid to Gaza residents

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 22 October 2023 21:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The plane of the Turkish Presidential Administration with humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip flew to Egypt, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister said the humanitarian aid includes medicines and medical supplies for the residents of Gaza.

According to him, there is a medical team of 20 specialists on board the plane.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

