Turkish engineers grinding off own AI to rival ChatGPT - Selcuk Bayraktar

Türkiye Materials 8 December 2023 17:29 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkish engineers are working on AI.LE, Türkiye's ChatGPT competitor, Trend reports.

Baykar's Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar made the announcement during a lecture at the Take Off Startup Summit.

According to the source, experts are working with the T3 Foundation to create a Turkish-oriented programming language.

OpenAI created ChatGpt, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot. The chatbot may respond to questions in the manner of a human.

