Türkiye's central bank raises discount rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Central Bank of Türkiye has announced its first decision on the discount rate this year, Trend reports, referring to Turkish media.

The Central Bank raised the discount rate from 42.5% to 45%.

Previously, the bank raised the discount rate from 40% to 42.5%.

Türkiye Central Bank Discount Rate data was reported at 43.250 % pa in 2023. This records an increase from the previous number of 9.750 % pa for 2022. Türkiye Central Bank Discount Rate data is updated yearly, averaging 25.500 % pa from Dec 1970 to 2023, with 54 observations.

