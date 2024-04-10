World Bank boosts its support for Türkiye's projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The World Bank has increased its support for Türkiye from $17 billion to $35 billion, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of our close cooperation with the World Bank, a financial cooperation program for the next five-year period has been established. Funding of $1.5 billion has been received from the World Bank for three separate projects, which will be used to ensure the security of energy supply and support the green transformation process of enterprises in Türkiye," he added.

