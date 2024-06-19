Turkish provinces face harsh forest burning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The forests in three provinces of Türkiye are going up in flames, Trend reports via the local media.

The media has reported that the fires in the provinces of Canakkale and Usak, which began last evening, are still going strong.



The wind drove the flames from their nighttime genesis in the Dikili region of Izmir province to neighboring regions.



Air support is also being used to put out the fires.



Residents of several homes in Usak were forced to flee their homes.



There has been no word from the media regarding casualties or injuries.

