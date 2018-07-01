US government says it will detain migrant children with parents

1 July 2018 02:26 (UTC+04:00)

The US government said in a court filing on Friday that it has the right to detain children and parents caught crossing the US border illegally for the duration of their immigration proceedings, Reuters reports.

A 1997 court settlement known as the Flores agreement has generally been interpreted to require the Department of Homeland Security to release illegal immigrant children from custody after 20 days.

But Justice Department lawyers said in the filing in US District Court in California on Friday that they now have no choice but to hold children for as long as it takes to resolve their immigration cases, because of a preliminary injunction issued on Tuesday in a separate immigration case.

That case, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego, challenged the recent government policy of separating families in order to detain parents for as long as necessary under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Since that policy was implemented in May, families have been routinely separated after apprehension. Some 2,000 separated children are currently under government care.

An executive order issued by Trump this month reversed the policy, and the subsequent injunction in San Diego ordered the government to immediately stop separating parents and children and said families must be reunited in 30 days or less.

To comply with the injunction, the government said Friday it “will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings.” Cases can sometimes take months or years to resolve.

Under previous administrations, parents and children were often released to pursue immigration claims at liberty in the United States. Trump has decried that so-called catch-and-release policy, and vowed to detain immigration violators.

A 1997 court settlement known as the Flores agreement has generally been interpreted to require the Department of Homeland Security to release illegal immigrant children from custody after 20 days.

But Justice Department lawyers said in the filing in US District Court in California on Friday that they now have no choice but to hold children for as long as it takes to resolve their immigration cases, because of a preliminary injunction issued on Tuesday in a separate immigration case.

That case, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego, challenged the recent government policy of separating families in order to detain parents for as long as necessary under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Since that policy was implemented in May, families have been routinely separated after apprehension. Some 2,000 separated children are currently under government care.

An executive order issued by Trump this month reversed the policy, and the subsequent injunction in San Diego ordered the government to immediately stop separating parents and children and said families must be reunited in 30 days or less.

To comply with the injunction, the government said Friday it “will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings.” Cases can sometimes take months or years to resolve.

Under previous administrations, parents and children were often released to pursue immigration claims at liberty in the United States. Trump has decried that so-called catch-and-release policy, and vowed to detain immigration violators.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Brazil, U.S. leaders to discuss separated migrant children
US 26 June 07:51
Libyan coastguard picks up almost 1,000 migrants in one day
Arab World 25 June 10:05
Libyan navy rescues 97 migrants off western coast
Other News 24 June 23:35
DHS: US authorities return over 500 migrant children to parents
US 24 June 08:20
Libya recovers five bodies, picks up 185 migrants
Other News 24 June 06:14
U.S. Navy to set up detention camp for 25,000 immigrants
Russia 24 June 03:41
Spanish rescue services save over 400 migrants in three operations
Europe 24 June 02:22
Spain offers to help Malta with latest migrant rescue ship
Europe 22 June 21:28
6 bodies of migrants recovered, 82 rescued off Libyan coast
Other News 21 June 05:43
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 18 June 08:22
Spain rescues more than 900 boat migrants, finds four bodies
Europe 16 June 19:00
Spain brings back free healthcare for illegal migrants
Europe 16 June 01:05
Libyan navy rescues 152 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 10 June 13:55
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to 60: IOM (UPDATED)
Other News 5 June 06:21
Spain: Hundreds of people rescued from the Mediterranean sea
Europe 28 May 03:39
Austrian Chancellor wants to see EU border guards in North Africa
Europe 27 May 21:16
East African migrants escape from captors in Libyan smuggling hub
Other News 26 May 08:15