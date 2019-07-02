Abrams Tanks Arrive in US Capital for July 4 Ceremony

According to the Associated Press, the two battle tanks, along with four other US military vehicles, were spotted on the southeast edge of the nation's capital, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The M1A1 tanks and other military hardware are said to be guarded by military police and arrived Monday via freight train from Georgia's Fort Stewart. Trump informed reporters Monday that the the tanks and other other military equipment will be placed outside the Fourth of July event, but did not elaborate on their exact positioning or intended use.

In a retreat from tradition, the US president announced on February 24 that the nation's capital would be "having one of the biggest gatherings" it has ever seen.

Prior to this year, no US president in recent history has made themselves part of the Fourth of July event in Washington, DC.

