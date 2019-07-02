Abrams Tanks Arrive in US Capital for July 4 Ceremony

2 July 2019 05:32 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Associated Press, the two battle tanks, along with four other US military vehicles, were spotted on the southeast edge of the nation's capital, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The M1A1 tanks and other military hardware are said to be guarded by military police and arrived Monday via freight train from Georgia's Fort Stewart. Trump informed reporters Monday that the the tanks and other other military equipment will be placed outside the Fourth of July event, but did not elaborate on their exact positioning or intended use.

In a retreat from tradition, the US president announced on February 24 that the nation's capital would be "having one of the biggest gatherings" it has ever seen.

Prior to this year, no US president in recent history has made themselves part of the Fourth of July event in Washington, DC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Trump signs $4.6B aid package to bolster migrant care at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:38
US recorded 18 new cases of measles last week
US 1 July 23:45
Walmart to invest $1.2 billion in China to upgrade logistics
Other News 1 July 16:40
Facebook will ban ads that tell people in U.S. not to vote
Other News 1 July 09:54
Taiwan president to visit U.S. this month, move likely to anger China
Other News 1 July 09:19
Latest
Casualties reported as Yemeni forces launch retaliatory drone attack on Abha airport
Arab World 05:36
At least 12 killed, 13 hurt as compound wall collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rain
World 04:43
Brazil great Pele in new health scare
World 04:04
Tunisian president leaves military hospital
World 03:25
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day
World 02:41
Trump signs $4.6B aid package to bolster migrant care at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:38
Hong Kong police retake parliament from anti-government protesters
World 01:15
World Bank vows to back Kenya's development blueprint
World 01:11