President Erdogan accepts Trump's invitation, to visit US on Nov. 13

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a telephone conversation, "the two leaders reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 13, on President Trump's invitation," the Turkish presidency said. The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral issues and regional developments during their phone call.

In a tweet, Trump said he discussed Turkey's arrest of Daesh fighters and the eradication of terrorism during a "very good call" with President Erdogan.

