Trump hails 'cash' to farmers, U.S. aid in China trade war

17 November 2019 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed a “cash” payout to American farmers before the Thanksgiving Day holiday that he attributed to China tariffs, but that money actually is part of a U.S. government aid package, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Our great Farmers will recieve (sic) another major round of ‘cash,’ compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The smaller farms and farmers will be big beneficiaries. In the meantime, and as you may have noticed, China is starting to buy big again. Japan deal DONE. Enjoy!”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it will begin making a second round of 2019 trade aid payments to U.S. farmers next week.

The payments are the second part of a three-tranche $16 billion aid package announced in May to compensate farmers for the U.S.-China trade war. China imposed tariffs on key U.S. agriculture exports including soybeans and pork last year after Trump’s administration levied duties on Chinese goods.

The United States and China are trying to negotiate a phase one trade pact to end the tensions, but it is unclear when it might be finalized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IRICA: Main countries in Iran's exports, imports
Business 16:21
China central bank to maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading
China 16 November 09:53
U.S. to extend license for its companies to continue business with Huawei
US 16 November 09:38
Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos
China 16 November 05:49
China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award
Europe 16 November 00:48
Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
US 15 November 14:18
Latest
Above 100 banks, shops plyndered in recent unrest
Politics 22:09
Greeks march to mark anniversary of 1973 student revolt
Europe 22:01
Gas price hike aimed at assisting middle-class, lower-income families: Rouhani
Politics 21:43
French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'
Europe 20:41
Tens of thousands gather in Tbilisi to demand snap elections in Georgia
Georgia 20:05
IMF to Kazakhstan: strengthening of banks, private sector growth needed (Exclusive)
Business 19:36
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections at over 60% as of 16.00 (UPDATE)
Other News 19:19
Venice braces for 'tough day' as another very high tide looms
Europe 18:27
Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin
Other News 17:51