US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reversed the decision to withdraw the troops, earlier deployed outside Washington for possible aid amid the ongoing protests, AP said on Wednesday citing Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier, the agency said the withdrawal of troops had already begun. According to its report, about 200 servicemen were expected to return to North Carolina within 24 hours, while the remainder, kept at military bases outside the city in northern Virginia and Maryland, will be sent to their home bases in coming days.

However, according to new information, Esper ordered to put the troop redeployment on hold after visiting the White House.

The agency reported that the US authorities have stopped short of using the military to quell the unrest in Washington, although this possibility was being considered. According to AP, about 1,300 servicemen arrived to DC to help maintain law and order should the need arise. Besides, approximately 1,700 National Guard officers were sent to Washington and its suburbs from Indiana, Tennessee and South Carolina.