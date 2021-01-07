Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol as lawmakers debate election results

US 7 January 2021 00:29 (UTC+04:00)
Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol as lawmakers debate election results

Swarms of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as they sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss, temporarily suspending a last-ditch effort by some of Trump’s fellow Republicans to throw out the results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police fired tear gas and ordered several office buildings to be evacuated as protesters breached the Capitol and were seen marching through the halls of Congress, where lawmakers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Police escorted House of Representatives members from the chamber where they had been debating after lawmakers aligned with Trump challenged the election results - an effort unlikely to succeed. The Senate abruptly adjourned and Vice President Mike Pence, who had presided over a joint session of Congress, was escorted from the chamber.

Capitol Police told lawmakers in the House chamber to take gas masks from beneath their seats and prepare to put them on. Officers at the front door of the House chamber had their guns drawn as someone attempted to enter the chamber.

Officers ordered people in the chamber to drop to the floor for their safety.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan restoring system of water wells in Aghdam (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan restoring system of water wells in Aghdam (VIDEO)
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center to host conference in framework of Year of Nizami Ganjavi
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center to host conference in framework of Year of Nizami Ganjavi
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia to receive extra volume of natural gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 00:45
Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol as lawmakers debate election results US 00:29
London court refused to release Assange on bail World 00:08
U.S. Capitol put on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators storm the Capitol US 6 January 23:42
Canada will not extend ban on flights from Britain when it expires Wednesday Other News 6 January 23:01
Argentina reports 13,790 new COVID-19 cases Other News 6 January 22:23
Turkish COVID-19 vaccines ready for human trials Turkey 6 January 21:55
About 1,100 Uzbeks take part in trials of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 6 January 21:52
Kazakhstan maintains positive dynamics of growth in export of non-energy raw materials Business 6 January 21:49
EU countries call on European Commission to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Georgia Georgia 6 January 21:32
Iran’s long-range suicide drones’ operations successful Iran 6 January 21:21
Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education (PHOTO) Society 6 January 20:54
Azerbaijani State Migration Service opens tender to buy printers Tenders 6 January 20:43
Azerbaijan restoring system of water wells in Aghdam (VIDEO) Society 6 January 20:10
Azerbaijan initiates criminal case on fact of burning body of Azerbaijani soldier by Armenia Politics 6 January 19:42
Azerbaijan always pays special attention to health status of servicemen (VIDEO) Politics 6 January 19:36
Iran's non-oil GDP grew despite sanctions Business 6 January 19:35
Sharp depreciation of currency in Iran raises poverty rate - World Bank Business 6 January 19:23
Iran's economic contraction to increase due to resurgence of COVID-19 cases - World Bank Business 6 January 19:19
Changes in fuel prices in Azerbaijan may reduce interest in some types of cars Economy 6 January 18:59
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company, MURADLI-M LLC sign contract Oil&Gas 6 January 18:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 9 Oil&Gas 6 January 18:36
Turkish freight train transiting via Azerbaijan arrives in Kazakhstan in record time Transport 6 January 18:36
Azerbaijan reduces persimmon exports Business 6 January 18:15
German inflation remains in negative territory in December Europe 6 January 18:06
US delivers grain and soybeans to Georgia Business 6 January 18:06
Uzbekistan eyes increasing share of solid waste processing in 2021 Uzbekistan 6 January 18:05
Data on cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in December Business 6 January 18:04
Iran provides loan for agriculture development in West Azerbaijan Province Business 6 January 17:55
Iran continues receiving foreign currency through NIMA system Finance 6 January 17:53
Amazon.com to spend $2 billion in homebuilding near key U.S. offices US 6 January 17:49
Iran continues working on purchase and development of COVID-19 vaccine Society 6 January 17:48
Head of Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia holds press-conference (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 6 January 17:48
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center to host conference in framework of Year of Nizami Ganjavi Society 6 January 17:47
Export operations between Azerbaijan, Belarus grow Business 6 January 17:46
Solar panel power plant to be launched in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 6 January 17:37
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 6 January 17:28
Azerbaijan records growth in monetary base Finance 6 January 17:18
Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank increase year on year Finance 6 January 17:17
Georgia adopts Secondary legislation related to Environmental Assessment Code Business 6 January 17:17
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Finance 6 January 17:17
Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan gave impetus to disinflation trends - Accounts Chamber Finance 6 January 17:16
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 6 January 17:07
Iran restores activity of mines in Zanjan Province Business 6 January 17:06
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Tiri village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 January 17:03
Azerbaijan starts grain sowing in liberated Fuzuli district Economy 6 January 17:01
Volume of SOFAZ revenues for Shafag-Asiman structure in 2021 announced Oil&Gas 6 January 16:59
Assange's partner calls for the U.S. to drop charges Europe 6 January 16:56
Azerbaijan starts compensating Ganja city residents who suffered from Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Society 6 January 16:44
Iran's Alborz Province boosts cargo transportation Transport 6 January 16:40
Uzbekistan announces competition for distribution of TV and radio frequencies ICT 6 January 16:40
Total number of COVID-positive patients at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field growing Oil&Gas 6 January 16:39
Israel economy to lose $1 billion a week from tighter lockdown Israel 6 January 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 2,383 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 6 January 16:38
Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank opens int'l tender for consulting services Tenders 6 January 16:34
President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting in video format on results of 2020 Politics 6 January 16:33
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's Mazandaran Province revealed Finance 6 January 16:17
Georgian Parliament approves package of tax breaks for businesses Business 6 January 16:11
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC signs tender contract with local private company Oil&Gas 6 January 16:09
Azerbaijan intends to increase oil production volume from Balakhani field in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 January 16:06
Turkmenistan studying possibility of nominating its candidacy to UNESCO structures Business 6 January 16:06
Oil, natural gas prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 6 January 16:04
New Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan to start functioning soon (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 6 January 16:03
Costs for registering trademarks abroad to be compensated in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 6 January 15:59
Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out communication and other work on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline Oil&Gas 6 January 15:53
World Bank predicts economy recovery in Georgia Business 6 January 15:36
Cooperation with UNESCO - one of priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy Business 6 January 15:33
Britain signs £550 million weapons contract for F-35 jets Europe 6 January 15:32
Iran's ICOFC announces volume of gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 January 15:32
Movement of containers in Iran’s Khorramshahr port increases Business 6 January 15:32
Dollar - most demanded among foreign currencies in Azerbaijan Finance 6 January 15:31
OPEC+ still has plenty of oil supply waiting to be released back into market – IHS Markit Oil&Gas 6 January 15:20
EU watchdog reviews funds sector costs on customers Europe 6 January 15:09
Kazakhstan, Georgia trade doubles year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 6 January 15:08
Real estate expert talks situation on housing market in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 6 January 15:05
Extraction begins from Iran's Azar oil field Oil&Gas 6 January 15:01
Kazakhstan unveils total number of industrial projects launched in 2020 Business 6 January 15:00
Azerbaijan predicts oil production volume at Kurovdag field Oil&Gas 6 January 14:58
Baku Stock Exchange holds first auction in 2021on placement of Central Bank's notes Finance 6 January 14:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6 Society 6 January 14:54
Investments in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province climbs Business 6 January 14:51
Norway wealth fund rides out pandemic with diverse portfolio Europe 6 January 14:46
Industrial enterprises to be launched in Iran's Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 6 January 14:40
Iran promises to prosecute perpetrators involved in Ukrainian plane crash Society 6 January 14:37
German cabinet agrees quota for women on company boards Europe 6 January 14:35
Azerbaijan amends interim financial relief regime for pandemic-affected taxpayers Finance 6 January 14:33
Azerbaijan creating Center for Analysis and Coordination Politics 6 January 14:25
Azerbaijani residents among those demonstrating highest index of economic hope for 2021 Society 6 January 14:24
Iran unveils data of exports from Golestan Province Business 6 January 14:24
Milk and cheese prices increase in Georgia Business 6 January 14:22
Iran has reached economic growth despite COVID-19 Business 6 January 14:11
Kazakhstan renews liabilities within OPEC+, to oversee phased oil production increase Oil&Gas 6 January 14:07
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 6 January 14:07
Iran’s NIGC can allocate funds to National Development Fund - Iranian Energy Commission Oil&Gas 6 January 13:42
Azerbaijan begins grain sowing in liberated Aghdam (EXCLUSIVE) Society 6 January 13:29
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production to buy instrumentation via tender Tenders 6 January 13:24
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production to buy electromechanical devices via tender Tenders 6 January 13:23
Green for Growth Fund provides financing to renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 6 January 13:23
Demining work completed in Azerbaijani Aghdam district's two villages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 13:19
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) Economy 6 January 13:17
All news