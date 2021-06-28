Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes

The United States notified other countries of Sunday airstrikes against pro-Iranian targets in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, Pentagon spokesperson Jessica McNulty told TASS, Trend reports.

"President Biden directed his Administration to revitalize and reinvest in U.S. alliances and partnerships. To ensure the force protection of Coalition force-contributing nations, and out of respect for our allies and partners in the region and beyond, we provided notification of our military action. I am not going to get into the details of our diplomatic engagements," she noted, without specifying whether Russia was notified.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced earlier that the US Air Force launched airstrikes on Sunday against targets of Iranian-backed groups in the Iraqi-Syrian border region.