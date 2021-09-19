US steps up plan to expel Haitian migrants from Texas border city

The United States says it will step up the number of “removal flights” for thousands of migrants who have arrived in the Texas border city of Del Rio, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

The migrants, many of them Haitian, were being held in an area controlled by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico.

Video footage showed thousands of people under and around the bridge. US media put the total figure at close to 14,000.

CBP has dispatched 400 additional personnel to “improve control of the area,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Saturday, unveiling its plans to contain the situation.

The port of entry at Del Rio has been temporarily closed, and traffic is being rerouted to relieve the bottlenecks that had formed at the bridge.

Homeland Security said it would “secure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other destinations in the hemisphere within the next 72 hours”.