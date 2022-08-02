Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in no way contradicts longstanding US policy – statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, Trend reports citing her statement.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Members of a Congressional Delegation issued this statement upon arrival in Taiwan. This visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years.

According to her, the US Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

"Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the speaker noted.

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," said the statement.