Storms in US South kill at least 7, head to Northeast

Storms producing tornadoes and heavy rains rolled through parts of the southern U.S. on Friday, killing at least seven people and leaving over 1 million customers without power, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The National Weather Service said the powerful storm was moving to the Northeast and would cause heavy snow and sleet from southeastern Michigan east to New York state. Parts of central New York and southern New England may see over a foot (30 cm) of snow by Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least two tornadoes sparked by the storm system ripped through the western part of his state on Friday. The governor said on social media that at least two people were killed in the severe weather, though he did not provide any more details.

Aside from the tornadoes, Beshear said thunderstorms in Kentucky were generating winds of 80 miles per hour (128.75 kph), which are "strong enough to blow tractor trailers off the road."