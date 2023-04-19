SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink internet satellites into space

U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 21 more second-generation Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:31 a.m. Eastern Time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in southeastern U.S. state of Florida.

Soon after the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the company.

This was the eighth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.