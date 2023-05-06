US moving ahead with $500 million in arms aid for Taiwan, source says

US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to send $500 million worth of weapons aid to Taiwan using the same emergency authority that has been used more than 35 times for Ukraine, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

As a part of the 2023 budget, Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of weapons aid for Taiwan using Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a type of authority that expedites security assistance and has helped to send arms to Ukraine.

This drawdown, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from US stockpiles without congressional approval during an emergency, would be the first from that $1 billion authorization.