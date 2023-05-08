Biden orders U.S. flags to half-staff after Texas mass shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered on Sunday the country's flag to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden directed that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations until sunset on May 11, 2023.

He also ordered the flag lowered at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are "working closely together to investigate this attack," Biden said, adding that he has asked federal agencies to provide all needed support.

Eight people died and at least seven others were wounded after a shooter opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The gunman was killed by a police officer.

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar," Biden said in a statement issued on Sunday. "Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables."