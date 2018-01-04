Moldova as GUAM chair seeks to raise Karabakh conflict issue at UNGA

4 January 2018 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Moldova, in the status of the Chair of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM, will promote collective resolution "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development" at the next session of the UN General Assembly.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration announced this in a statement on the Moldovan GUAM Chairmanship for 2018.

Moldova also seeks to ensure the functioning of the GUAM Free Trade Area and turn the GUAM into an investment-friendly platform.

Among the economic priorities, the chair country also seeks to activate sectoral interactions in key areas such as economy, transport, energy, energy security, tourism, internal affairs, on the basis of the GUAM Action Plan to Strengthen Sectoral Cooperation, further exploit the existing transport and transit potential of GUAM, as well as implement the Concept of Development of the GUAM Transport Corridor, inter alia, to develop the relevant Action Plan.

Moldova also seeks to strengthen and expand international cooperation in the GUAM + format, in particular with the EU and the OSCE, promote a constructive dialogue with "traditional" partners - the US, Japan and the Visegrad Group.

Moldova assumed the Chairmanship of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM on Jan. 1.

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM was established on May 23, 2006, at the first Summit of GUAM in Kyiv. Cooperation between Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova started with the GUAM consultative forum, established on October 10, 1997 in Strasbourg.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Georgi Margvelashvili receives GUAM foreign ministers
Georgia 8 October 2017 21:53
Mammadyarov: Conflicts in GUAM area must be resolved on basis of territorial integrity
Politics 8 October 2017 15:26
Georgia hosts meeting of FMs of GUAM member-states
Politics 8 October 2017 14:00
FMs of GUAM member countries to meet in Tbilisi
Politics 3 October 2017 14:56
US supports early progress in resolving conflicts in GUAM area
Politics 22 September 2017 12:08
GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers mulls development of political co-op
Politics 22 September 2017 10:35
Envoy: Czech Republic keen for co-op with GUAM countries
Politics 19 July 2017 19:09
Azerbaijan’s mobile e-signature may be used in GUAM area
ICT 6 June 2017 14:01
Meeting for energy co-op within GUAM may be held in fall 2017
Oil&Gas 14 April 2017 11:10
Ukrainian PM hopes for progress in trade within GUAM
Business 27 March 2017 17:43
GUAM urges to solve conflicts based on states’ territorial integrity
Politics 27 March 2017 14:29
Government heads of GUAM countries to meet in Kyiv
Politics 10 March 2017 18:21
GUAM going to higher level of int’l co-op, says Sec. Gen.
Politics 15 December 2016 17:31
Valeh Alasgarov: GUAM’s authority increases year by year
Politics 15 December 2016 12:44
FM: GUAM – important platform for co-op among member states
Politics 15 December 2016 12:18
GUAM to keep promoting draft resolution on protracted conflicts
Politics 7 December 2016 17:06
GUAM eyes to hold summit of heads of states in 2017
Politics 5 December 2016 20:47
GUAM FMs to mull politic, economic co-op issues for 2017
Politics 5 December 2016 15:26