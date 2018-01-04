Moldova as GUAM chair seeks to raise Karabakh conflict issue at UNGA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Moldova, in the status of the Chair of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM, will promote collective resolution "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development" at the next session of the UN General Assembly.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration announced this in a statement on the Moldovan GUAM Chairmanship for 2018.

Moldova also seeks to ensure the functioning of the GUAM Free Trade Area and turn the GUAM into an investment-friendly platform.

Among the economic priorities, the chair country also seeks to activate sectoral interactions in key areas such as economy, transport, energy, energy security, tourism, internal affairs, on the basis of the GUAM Action Plan to Strengthen Sectoral Cooperation, further exploit the existing transport and transit potential of GUAM, as well as implement the Concept of Development of the GUAM Transport Corridor, inter alia, to develop the relevant Action Plan.

Moldova also seeks to strengthen and expand international cooperation in the GUAM + format, in particular with the EU and the OSCE, promote a constructive dialogue with "traditional" partners - the US, Japan and the Visegrad Group.

Moldova assumed the Chairmanship of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM on Jan. 1.

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM was established on May 23, 2006, at the first Summit of GUAM in Kyiv. Cooperation between Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova started with the GUAM consultative forum, established on October 10, 1997 in Strasbourg.

