Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani tankers continue training for the Tank Biathlon competition, which will be held within the International Army Games 2021, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Our crew carried out control firing from the standard armament of tanks participating in the competition,” the ministry said.

The first race of Azerbaijani tankers, performing in the first division along with crews from Belarus, Serbia, and Kazakhstan, will take place on August 24.