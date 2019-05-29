Nar network ready for Europe League Final

29 May 2019 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

In connection with the final match between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29, Nar is ready to meet the communication needs of local and foreign football fans by means of its mobile network. In this regard, works related to improvement of the mobile communication network have been completed in the Baku Olympic Stadium, as well as the areas where various activities are to be organized for the fans.

Nar has optimized mobile network capacity in Baku Olympic Stadium and surrounding areas, the "FAN" zone and "FAN Festival" zone. In particular, the visitors will be able to benefit from the advantages of 4G (LTE-A) technology with a speed of up to 286 Mbps. Taking into account the mobile communication needs of the capital’s guests and local fans, two mobile base stations have been installed in the areas designated for the fans. It should be noted that employees of Nar, the Operations center will monitor the mobile network 24/7 on the territory of the whole country.

In order to meet the needs of fans coming from abroad for the UEFA Europa League final game, the sales team of the mobile operator is also working in a reinforced mode. Therefore, it will be possible to buy a Nar number at all sales centers of Nar, as well as at the mobile sales point at the H. Aliyev International Airport. Foreign tourists coming to our country can use Nar's beneficial "Welcome" tariff.

More detailed information about the network of Nar is available at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nar supports children from disadvantaged families (PHOTO)
Business 27 May 14:44
Nar responds to 100% of requests submitted to its Facebook page
Business 17 May 15:20
Nar continues to contribute to intellectual development of young generation (PHOTO)
Business 16 May 12:35
Nar supports documents acceptance process for NETTY-2019 awards
Business 10 May 13:48
Nar provides corporate customers with free MiFi device (PHOTO)
Business 22 April 18:19
Nar selected as main partner of “NETTY-2019” national internet award
Business 22 April 13:52
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
BBC's David Ornstein talks upcoming fantastic match between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku
Society 19:27
15,000 jobs to be created in Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone
Economy 19:17
Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq
Iran 19:16
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Plant plans to increase output, exports
Finance 18:46
Kazakhstan, Poland to expand bilateral trade (Exclusive)
Economy 18:37
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade hold meeting (PHOTO)
Business 18:35
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15