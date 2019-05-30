EU4Digital Country Launch event in Azerbaijan

30 May 2019 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Event Concept Note:

EU4Digital Programme: bringing the benefits of the harmonised digital market to the Eastern Partnership countries

Date: 31 May 2019,

Location: JW Marriott Absheron Baku, 674 Azadliq Square, Baku, Azerbaijan

Summary:

EU4Digital aims to extend the benefits of the European Union's Digital Single Market to the Eastern Partner states, channelling the EU support to develop the potential of the digital economy and society, in order to bring economic growth, generate more jobs, improve people’s lives and help businesses.

Through EU4Digital, the EU supports Eastern Partnership countries on reducing roaming tariffs, developing high-speed broadband to boost economies and expand e-services, harmonising digital frameworks across society, in areas ranging from logistics to health, building cyber security and developing digital skills.

The purpose of this event is to bring together key Azerbaijani stakeholders and present the EU4Digital Programme as a flagship initiative channelling a broad range of actions in support of EU policy objectives in the digital area. The event will also take stock of the overall situation and progress made in the spectrum of digital topics in Azerbaijan, and look ahead to the next actions coming up.

Objectives:

  • Present the EU4Digital Programme: bringing the benefits of the harmonised digital market to the Eastern Partnership countries, including upcoming activities, implementation approach, main outputs and benefits in terms of digital region harmonisation.
  • Promote the EU4Digital brand as a tool for EU support to the digital economy and society in the EaP region.
  • Discuss complementarities with other initiatives in the digital area in the country.

Estimated turnout: 70 participants.

Agenda:

09.30 - 10.00

Press briefing/ Registration and welcome coffee

Official opening:

10.00 - 10.30

Opening remarks and welcome speeches

  • Simona Gatti, Minister Counsellor, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan
  • Elmir Velizade, Deputy Minister; Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan

10.30 - 12.00

Presentation of the EU4Digital Programme

  • Arturas Piliponis, EU4Digital Programme Team Leader

12.00 - 12.15

Coffee break

12.15 - 13.00

Panel discussion on the complementarity and synergies with other national, bilateral and regional initiatives in the digital area in the country

Panellists:

  • Tural Kerimli, Director, High Technology Park of the MTCHT
  • Anar Suleymanov; Deputy head, Department for Performance Evaluation and Development Programs State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
  • Nijat Asadli, Manager of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan; Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
  • Rauf Cabbarov, Director ICT Lab of the MTCHT

Moderator:

  • Anar Jafarzade, Manager, Advisory Services, EY

13.00 - 13.15

Questions / Discussions

13.15 - 13.30

Closing remarks

13.30

Networking Lunch

