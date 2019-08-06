Russia’s Tyumen entrepreneurs eye to establish partnership in Azerbaijan

6 August 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Jamshid Mustafayev – Trend:

Businessmen from Russia’s Tyumen city, who will be in Baku from August 11-16, intend to establish ties with potential partners from Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Russian media outlets.

The visit is organized by Export Support Center of the Tyumen region and will include business meetings and negotiations. Businessmen also are expected to visit the enterprises of importers in Baku.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tyumen Region, representatives of companies such as Tyumen-Pribor LLC, Tyumen Machine-Building Plant (production of driven clutch disks for domestic and foreign freight and passenger vehicles), Zhizn company (peat and sapropel production) and SIBNA company (the latest technologies in the field of commercial accounting of energy resources) will participate in the negotiations.

“Azerbaijan is of interest to the company, but before it had no cooperation with this region,” Deputy Director General of Tyumen-Pribor LLC Yulia Medvedeva said.

"Our company has been working in the field of oil and gas services for 17 years, rendering a full range of services in the industrial automation of oil, gas, energy and other facilities,” she added.

“We have already chosen a number of Azerbaijani enterprises with which it is advisable to discuss the cooperation prospects. First of all, we focus on the cooperation in oil and gas industry,” said Medvedeva

