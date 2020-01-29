2019 marked by series of events in history of development of Amrahbank

29 January 2020 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

2019 was marked by a series of events in the history of the development of Amrahbank. In order to increase the banking efficiency, Amrahbank, which pays great attention to technology, switched to new software, which is widely used in international practice to facilitate banking operations and to promote better customer service and innovative projects.

One of the significant events in the history of Amrahbank in 2019 was the commissioning of a new office building at 36A Khojaly avenue, Khatai district, the foundation of which was laid on 09/04/2013. The new 11-storey building with an area of 14,000 square meters, built with special taste, has an elegant appearance, as well as a modern interior and high-tech equipment.

One of the significant events in the history of the development of Amrahbank in 2019 was the election of Amrahbank as a member of the Moscow Stock Exchange. This membership provided the Bank with new opportunities both for conducting operations in securities and foreign currencies, and also opened access to favorable conditions and prices of currencies and stock markets.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Amrahbank's interest income increased compared to the same period last year. So, by the end of the 4th quarter of 2019, interest income increased by 2,611,000 AZN or 30% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 11,313,000 AZN.

As of December 31, 2019, the bank's client accounts, including term and demand deposits, amounted to 174,734,000 AZN, and the loan portfolio 114,230,000 AZN.

Amrahbank is one of the largest banks in the country, with a wide network of branches. Currently, the Bank has 23 branches, including its Head Office. 17 of the branches are located in Baku, and 5 in the regions of the country.

