Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) have signed a plan of joint activities, Trend reports on Feb. 28 referring to the Agency.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of KOSGEB Cevahir Uzkurt.

The KOSGEB representatives are visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The joint activity plan covers such issues as learning from Turkey’s experience in determining the impact and improving the effectiveness of state support mechanisms for SMEs, creating a joint working group to prepare an information base on SMEs in Azerbaijan, using the experience of the Turkish Growth and Innovation Fund to ensure investments in SMEs and cooperation in the formation of joint development funds of SMEs.

During the meeting between Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of KOSGEB Cevahir Uzkurt, the sides exchanged views on the existing cooperation and prospects for expanding relations.

The innovations in the activity of each of the parties, the issues of support and services which are rendered to SMEs were discussed, and information on upcoming projects and other issues was provided.

Then a round table was organized with the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, KOSGEB, the Turkish Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), the Turkey and Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), entrepreneurial associations, as well as the entrepreneurs involved in industrial, banking, construction, sales and production of food.

During the visit, the KOSGEB delegation will hold the meetings at the Ministry of Economy, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and other structures.