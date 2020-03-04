Minister: Azerbaijan pursuing open door policy for foreign investments (UPDATE)

Economy 4 March 2020

Details added (first version posted on 13:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is expanding the economic ties with the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark in Baku at the business forum on the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Rostov region, Trend reports on March 4.

"Azerbaijan is pursuing an open door policy for foreign investments,” the minister said.

“Rostov region is a major goods manufacturer and a partner of Azerbaijan, working in the transport sector,” the minister said. “The volume of goods which are transported from Russia to Azerbaijan greatly increased thanks to the investments made in road infrastructure, which affected the throughput capacity of road transportation.”

“Azerbaijan's economy fully recovered in 2019 and grew after the economic shock of 2015-2016,” the minister said. “The economy which completely recovered from the economic shock has been growing this year. Our main philosophy today is to increase the activity of existing enterprises, support their development using various tools, modernize the business environment and make business in the country more transparent.”

In conclusion, the minister called on businessmen from Rostov region to invest in the Azerbaijani economy while talking about the open door policy for making foreign investments.

