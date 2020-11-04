Armenia plundered gold mining deposits in occupied Azerbaijani territories - Ecology Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

Trend:

Deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, which were under Armenian occupation, especially gold mining ones, were barbarously plundered by the Armenians, Head of the National Geological Prospecting Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) Ali Aliyev told Trend on Nov.4.

According to Aliyev, businessmen of Armenian origin attracted such countries as Switzerland, Canada, Australia, India and others to this process.

He noted that most of the Azerbaijani deposits, rich in natural mineral raw materials, are located in the ore zone of the Lesser Caucasus, which is considered the ‘Azerbaijani Ural’. As of 1993, in this region of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, there were 167 deposits with confirmed reserves of ore and nonmetallic raw materials, building materials, underground drinking and thermal mineral waters.

"Fourty of the deposits are located in Lachin, 34 - in Kalbajar, 26 - in Jabrayil, 15 - in Aghdam, 11 - in Tartar, and 11 - in Zangilan districts, 8 - in Shusha city, 4 - in Khojaly, 2 - in Khojavend, and 6 - in Fuzuli districts. The largest deposits of gold, silver and copper in our country were explored in this region," he said.

The MENR's official pointed out that the country's largest gold, silver and copper deposits have been explored in this region. Among them the Soyudlyu, Gizilbulag and Aghduzdag fields in the Kalbajar district and the Vezhnali field in the Zangilan district. Moreover, in all the occupied districts there are deposits with very large reserves of limestone, building stone, clay, coal and others.

Aliyev also noted that the Kalbajar district and the city of Shusha are also rich in thermal and mineral water resources (Istisu and Turshsu thermal springs respectively), and the daily debit of these deposits is 3,974 cubic meters per day.

He added that Azerbaijan is returning its territories and will soon begin the calculation of the damage caused as a result of the occupation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.