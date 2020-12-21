Azerbaijan must conduct construction work in Shusha, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Lachin on basis of seismic zoning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21



Construction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Khankendi, Kalbajar and Lachin districts must be carried out on the basis of seismic zoning, Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Corresponding Member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

“The territory of Shusha, Khankendi, Kalbajar and Lachin districts in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is mountainous,” Yetirmishli said. “The highways, facilities of state importance, multi-storey residential buildings must be constructed by using the most modern methods of researching seismic zoning and microzoning with reference to the information obtained through geophysical instruments with high accuracy.”

The Republican Seismic Survey Center plans to carry out large-scale work on seismic zoning and micro-zoning in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which are considered the most important ones for construction work.