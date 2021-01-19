Turkey ratifies free trade agreement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Turkey has ratified the free trade agreement with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The reports said that the agreement was signed Feb. 21, 2020 and ratified by Turkey on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

On Sept. 2019, Ministry of Trade of Turkey Ruhsar Pekcan said that the trade turnover between the two countries made up $4.4 billion, but this figure doesn’t reflect the true potential of the two countries, and the goal is to increase the trade turnover.

The Turkish minister noted then that Turkey aims to sign ‘Agreement on a free trade with Azerbaijan’.