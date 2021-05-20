Pakistan, Azerbaijan discussing issue of launching direct flights
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
Pakistan and Azerbaijan are discussing the issue of launching direct flights, Trend reports on May 20 referring to the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye’s message on Twitter.
Haye met with the director of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency Arif Mammadov. The sides discussed the issue of launching the bilateral direct flights.
