Turkey ready to reduce customs tariffs in cargo turnover with Turkic-speaking states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Turkey is ready to reduce customs tariffs in cargo turnover with Turkic-speaking countries for all types of transport, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said, Trend reports.

Mus made the statement in Baku at the 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council).

"The transportation costs raise some barriers, and the Turkish side is ready to increase quotas and thus expand transport cooperation. Our companies and central banks will contribute to the financial support of projects in Turkic-speaking countries," he said.

“Turkey attaches great importance to trade and economic cooperation within the Turkic Council. The 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the (Turkic Council) is being held in Baku,” the Turkish minister said.

The 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the Turkic Council countries is being held in Baku on Sept. 10.

The meeting is being chaired by Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

The ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey are also taking part in the event.

During the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states will be discussed. In addition, the 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will be awarded.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Budapest (Hungary) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan).