EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s Ganja in further “green” transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated a loan in the amount of 10 million euros for the introduction of smart waste collection and route optimization systems in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, the Bank told Trend.

The relevant agreements were signed today between the EBRD’s First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Head of Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov.

According to EBRD, new types of containers, expansion of the existing fleet and the introduction of more environmentally friendly vehicles will be provided under the agreement, which will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of municipal services of the city.

“More than 300,000 people living in Ganja will benefit from improvements in their urban environment. Today’s agreement will also pave the way for a follow-on project that will complete the solid waste management improvements by way of a new modern regional sanitary landfill,” the Bank said.

Meanwhile, the present project is part of Ganja’s engagement in the EBRD Green Cities program and will contribute to the development of a Green City Action Plan (GCAP). Ganja joined the program in 2020.

The EBRD is an important institutional investor in Azerbaijan. To date the EBRD has invested over 3.5 billion euros through 181 projects there. The Bank’s strategy in the country focuses on helping Azerbaijan to diversify its economy and develop the private sector in non-oil sectors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm