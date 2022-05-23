Direct flights will again connect Azerbaijan and Montenegro

“Azerbaijan Airlines” in partnership with tour operator PASHA Travel will again launch charter flights to Montenegro.

AZAL and PASHA Travel have agreed to resume the charter program to Montenegro as part of the 2022 summer flight schedule. So, from June 30 to September 1, flights on the Baku-Tivat-Baku route will be operated weekly - on Thursdays.

Tivat is a modern resort town of Montenegro on the shores of the Bay of Kotor on the Vrmac peninsula. Tivat International Airport is the only airport on the coast of Montenegro, located close to its most popular resorts.

One of the key advantages of this direction is the visa-free regime for Azerbaijani citizens.

Air tickets on the route Baku-Tivat-Baku can be in accredited agencies of the air carrier. The ticket price includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg in economy class and up to 32 kg in business class), as well as a full range of cold and hot meals.

Travel packages to Montenegro are also available for sale in all travel agencies of Azerbaijan.

AZAL and PASHA Travel have been linked by successful long-term cooperation in this direction since 2017.

Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights.

Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to Montenegro are advised to study the rules in force when entering this country at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-montenegro.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found in detail at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.