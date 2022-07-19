Azerbaijan's STP Global Cable company eyes arranging exports to Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan’s STP Global Cable LLC intends to expand the export geography of its products, Director of Research and Development Department at the LLC Yusif Ahmadov told reporters on July 19, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, the LLC produces low, medium, high and extra-high voltage cables, as well as phone, fiber optic, and submarine cables.

He said that 60-70 percent of the products manufactured at the company's plant are intended for the local market.

"The remaining percentage is intended for export. Our products are supplied to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Russia. In the near future, we plan to start exporting to Hungary and other European countries," Ahmadov said.

The company's plant consists of five plants (on production of aluminum and copper electrical rod, low voltage cable, medium and high voltage cable, telecommunication and fiber optic cable, and wires).