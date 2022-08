BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The tourist flow between Saint Petersburg and Azerbaijan's Baku is rapidly increasing, Director of Saint Petersburg City Tourist Information Bureau Yuri Bogdanov said, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the post-pandemic period, direct flights have been established between the cities.

"Special tourist programs are being mutually created to increase the flow of tourists both from Baku to St. Petersburg and vice versa," Bogdanov said.