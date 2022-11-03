Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for development of agriculture - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation have a great potential for the development of agriculture, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Karimov, the production of grain, feed crops and the livestock industry on the liberated territories will be prioritized.

"In addition to these industries, which are considered traditional for the region, there is also great potential for the development of vegetable growing. As a new direction of the development of agriculture in the liberated territories, prospects for the development of intensive gardening are opening up," he said.

"There are favorable opportunities for the development of cotton growing in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts, vegetable growing in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, viticulture and winemaking based on national grape varieties - in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts," Karimov added.

He also said that the pastures of Kalbajar and Lachin districts have important significance in the development of livestock and beekeeping.

"The development of livestock in these regions will be ensured on the base of intensive and semi-intensive models of agriculture. I also want to note that the creation of new logistics infrastructure is one of the main priorities, and the expansion of the logistics opportunities will create possibilities for the export of agricultural products on external markets. All this indicates that effective use of agricultural potential of the liberated territories will allow to significantly increase the manufacturing of agricultural products in the country," Karimov said.