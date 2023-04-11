Azerbaijan proposes alternative route to transport Kazakh oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan proposed to Kazakhstan to transit Kazakh oil via the Baku-Supsa pipeline, Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

The minister noted that the route was proposed to complement Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Currently, Kazakhstan is studying the technical characteristics of the pipeline.

Zhumangarin highlighted that the key matter being discussed between Baku and Astana is the roadmap for the elimination of the bottlenecks, which would facilitate the feasibility of the said route.

Kzazakhstan already launched oil transit through the territory of Azerbaijan. Some 20,000 tons of oil were transited via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, while 125,000 tons are expected to be supplied in April.

Overall, SOCAR and KazMunayGas, national oil companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, agreed to carry out the transit of 1.5 million tons of oil in 2023.