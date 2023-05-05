Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 5 May 2023 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking sector among most stable ones in region - head of ABA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan's financial sector is rapidly developing, President of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said during an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Nuriyev noted the important role of the banking sector for both the population and businesses.

"Today, every citizen of our country can use the financial instruments of banks and non-banking organizations of the country. We don't see the need to apply to foreign banks for money or for opening deposits. Our banks today are among the most stable ones in the region," Nuriyev said.

Will be updated

