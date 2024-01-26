Azerbaijani-Indian trade turnover prospects to grow - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. India's global trade aspirations are ambitious, with a goal to double from $1.6 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030, said India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sridharan Madhusudhanan during the event dedicated to India's Republic Day, Trend reports.

"We see that Azerbaijan, along with stability, attaches great importance to economic diversification. We have developed bilateral trade relations. India is among the seven largest trade partners of Azerbaijan, and there is a serious prospect of growth in trade turnover," the ambassador said.

He noted that in 2023, India has become the third-largest destination for crude oil exports from Azerbaijan.

India is also the largest tourist center for Azerbaijan. I am confident that flights from Baku to Delhi and Mumbai, operated seven times a week, will expand relations between our nations," the diplomat added.

The Embassy of India, Baku, has invited members of the Indian community and friends of India in Azerbaijan to mark the 75th Republic Day of India, on Friday, January 26 at the Embassy premises.

