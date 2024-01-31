Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Refinancing rate to effect deposit interest in coming year - Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 31 January 2024 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The refinancing rate in Azerbaijan is projected to effect deposit interest starting next year, said Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the refinancing rate, Trend reports.

"Currently, the market boasts ample liquidity. In conditions of heightened liquidity, the interest rates set by the CBA prove ineffective. We must sustain the money volume at a level aligned with the predetermined corridor outlined by CBA to maintain its intended value," he said.

