Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park to start production of electric buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The production of electric buses in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park is set to be realized in the near future, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"IZIA is successfully executing green energy transformation projects that are compatible with Azerbaijan's socioeconomic development goal for 2022-2026. The goal is to fully meet Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park's electricity needs with alternative energy sources. Future projects include developing a project for electric bus production in the same industrial park, helping to better carbon dioxide emission management in the country," he noted.

