PASHA Holding Partners with the UN to Drive Sustainable Initiatives Ahead of COP29

PASHA Holding, a leading conglomerate dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainability across diverse sectors, proudly announces its collaboration with the United Nations (UN) in advancing sustainable development goals. In alignment with the UN's mission to address global challenges, PASHA Holding has embarked on a strategic partnership to drive impactful initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and addressing climate change.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, PASHA Holding has joined the UN under the "29to29" framework, a transformative initiative leading up to COP29.

Under the "29to29" framework, PASHA Holding will host a series of events and workshops aimed at raising awareness, fostering collaboration, and driving actionable solutions to address pressing environmental challenges. These events, strategically scheduled before COP29, will serve as platforms for dialogue, innovation, and partnership-building among stakeholders from diverse sectors, including PASHA Group employees and clients, local and international media, partners, and other relevant parties.

PASHA Holding's engagement extends beyond the series of events, reflecting its dedication to sustainability initiatives before and after COP29, considering the global significance of climate change issues, as well as the scale and importance of COP29, not only for the region but also for the entire world.