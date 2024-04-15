Kapital Bank introduces exciting “50 gün 50 hədiyyə” (“50 days 50 gifts”) lottery

Kapital Bank will repay the entire loan amount of 4 customers up to 10 000 AZN.

Kapital Bank introduces a special campaign for customers taking out cash loans: an exciting lottery called “50 gün 50 hədiyyə” (“50 days 50 gifts”)! According to the terms, customers who get “a daily demand loan” with Kapital Bank from April 15 to June 3, 2024 automatically become lottery participants and get a chance to win.

The lottery consists of 3 draws. In the first and second draws, the bank will pay a monthly loan expense (up to 500 AZN) of 46 winners with 23 winners for each draw. In the last draw, Kapital Bank will repay the entire loan amount of 4 customers (up to 10 000 AZN).

Customers who get a daily deman loan through online channels (kapitalbank.az, birbank.az, and the Birbank mobile app) will receive 5 chances to participate in the lottery, while those obtaining loans by visiting branches receive 1 chance.

It should be mentioned that customers with official income can obtain loans up to a maximum of 50 000 AZN with terms starting from 10.9% apr. The offered loan is provided for a duration of up to 59 months.

