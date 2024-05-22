Azerbaijan is getaway for Uzbekistan’s exports to European markets - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan is a getaway for Uzbekistan’s exports to European markets. said Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States Furqat Sidiqov during the 8th Trans-Caspian Forum hosted by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan is committed to enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable development. We aim to improve trade and economic ties to promote regional integration,” he said.

Sidiqov also noted, “Uzbekistan has already invested in the ports of Azerbaijan, as Azerbaijan is a getaway for Uzbekistan’s exports to European markets. We are witnessing growing interest in American businesses doing business in Uzbekistan. There are more than 300 companies operating currently in Uzbekistan,” Ambassador Sidiqov said.